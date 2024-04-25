GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Barroz’ BTS video: Mohanlal takes charge as actor-director in ambitious fantasy drama

To be released in 3D, the film is based on the book ‘Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’by Jijo Punnoose

April 25, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mohanlal in the dual role of actor-director on the sets of ‘Barroz’.

Mohanlal in the dual role of actor-director on the sets of ‘Barroz’. | Photo Credit: Aashirvad Cinemas/YouTube

The behind-the-scenes video of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s ambitious project Barrozis out. The project marks the directorial debut of Mohanlal.

Malayalam films to look forward to in 2024: ‘Aattam’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ to ‘Bramayugam’

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, the film has cinematography from Santosh Sivan. The visuals show Mohanlal as the captain of the ship, involved in several interactions with veteran Santosh Sivan, and marshalling his set of actors and technicians. The Malayalam star is seen in a bald look with a heavyset beard in front of the camera.

The film is based on the book Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure by Jijo Punnoose. In the video, Mohanlal, who is seen sporting a period costume, play the titular role Barroz, a treasure guardian who protects Vasco da Gama’s hidden treasure.

The film is shot in Kochi, Goa, Bangkok and Chennai, and the visuals show actors performing inside huge sets and some scenes being canned in live locations. The video offers a glimpse into the recording sessions of composers Lydian Nadhaswaram and Mark Kilian.

ALSO READ:Hollywood composer Mark Kilian on board Mohanlal’s ‘Barroz’

The dialogues of the film have been written by Kalavoor Ravikumar and Krishnadas Panki. Guru Somasundaram, Komal Sharma, Thuhin Menon, Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, and Ignacio Mateos are the other actors in Barroz. To be out in 3D, the makers are yet to finalise a release date.

