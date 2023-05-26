‘Barbie’ trailer: Margot Robbie sets out for an adventure in the real world

May 26, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Warner Bros unveiled the main trailer of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie on Thursday with Margot Robbie essaying the role of a Mattel doll. The film which stars Ryan Gosling as Ken also features Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon and more as different iterations of the doll.

The new trailer shows a bit more of the dazzling world of Barbieland, inhabited by the iconic Mattel doll Barbie (Margot Robbie) and her boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling) and gives a glimpse into their mischief in the real world. Barbie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, is the first major film production during Mattel’s current corporate era under CEO Ynon Kreiz.

The official description of the 2023 feature reads, “After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.” The trailer points out that the feature is for everyone, including the people who hate the Mattel doll and its brand.

Scenes from the movie tease a commentary on the sexualisation of the doll. Margot Robbie in an interview with Vogue, earlier in the week, shared her insights on the topic, “I’m like, ‘Okay, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs. If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire?’ No, I don’t think she could,” Margot said. “She is sexualised. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt,” she remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is slated to release across the globe on July 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.