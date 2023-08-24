ADVERTISEMENT

‘Barbie’ set to release in Imax with post-credits footage

August 24, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

Warner Bros. will release the movie in Imax, with a limited one-week engagement starting on September 22

The Hindu Bureau

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster is set to get bigger. Warner Bros. will release the movie in Imax, with a limited one-week engagement starting on September 22, reported Variety.

Warner Bros. executives Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, announced the development. “We made Barbiefor the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to Imax, the biggest screen of all,” said Gerwig in a statement. “As a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

Richard Gelfond, CEO of Imax Corporation, said in a statement, “For all of us in the exhibition community, it’s been exciting to watch an original film like Barbie become an unparalleled critical and commercial success this summer.” Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the film is co-written by Gerwig with her partner Noah Baumbach.

CONNECT WITH US