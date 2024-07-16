GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Barbie’ filmmaker Greta Gerwig to receive 2024 Pioneer of the Year Award

Acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig is being recognised for her outstanding contributions to the motion picture industry

Published - July 16, 2024 04:05 pm IST

ANI
Greta Gerwig.

Greta Gerwig. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Greta Gerwig, the acclaimed filmmaker behind hits like Lady Bird, Little Women, and the Oscar-winning movie Barbie, is set to be honoured with the 2024 Pioneer of the Year Award by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation (WRMPPF).

According to Deadline, the prestigious award recognises Gerwig’s outstanding contributions to the motion picture industry, celebrating her leadership, community service, and dedication to philanthropy. Jeff Goldstein, President of Warner Bros Domestic Distribution and Co-Chairman of the Pioneer of the Year Dinner, praised Gerwig as “a dynamic filmmaker with extraordinary vision who entertains and inspires audiences everywhere.”

‘Barbie’ movie review: Pastel, plastic, and adorably savage

Kyle Davies, President of Distribution at Bleecker Street Media and Chairman of the Pioneers Assistance Fund Committee, expressed pride in honouring Gerwig's achievements and contributions to cinema, according to Deadline. Gerwig's directorial prowess has garnered widespread acclaim, with Lady Bird and Little Women both earning multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Her collaboration on 'Barbie', which she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach, made history as the first film directed solely by a woman to surpass USD 1 billion in global box office earnings, solidifying Gerwig's influence in the industry, Deadline reported. Beyond her directorial successes, Gerwig has also made an impact as an actress and screenwriter, notably in films like Frances Ha and Mistress America.

Her upcoming projects include an adaptation of CS Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia series for Netflix, showcasing her versatility and creative breadth. The Pioneer of the Year Award ceremony, scheduled for September 25 at the Beverly Hilton, will not only celebrate Gerwig's achievements but also raise funds for the Pioneers Assistance Fund.

ALSO READ:Cannes 2024: Greta Gerwig addresses #MeToo movement in France at Cannes press conference

This fund provides vital financial assistance and counselling to individuals within the motion picture distribution and exhibition communities during times of need. Greta Gerwig joins a prestigious roster of past Pioneer of the Year honorees, including industry luminaries such as Tom Cruise, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michael D Eisner.

