ADVERTISEMENT

‘Barbie’ box-office: Greta Gerwig becomes highest-grossing female director in the U.S.

August 12, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Furthermore, ‘Barbie’ — which crossed $500 million in North America on Friday, with a global tally past $1.13 billion — is now the world’s highest-earning live-action film directed by a woman

The Hindu Bureau

Greta Gerwig at the premiere of Barbie in London | Photo Credit: AP

Cleaning up at the global box-office for three consecutive weeks, Greta Gerwig’s Barbiehas emerged as the highest-grossing film by a woman director in the United States.

The film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has edged out Frozen II to clinch the record domestically.

ALSO READ
Bill Maher calls ‘Barbie’ a “preachy, man-hating” film

Furthermore, Barbie —which crossed $500 million in North America on Friday, with a global tally past $1.13 billion — is now the world’s highest-earning live-action film directed by a woman.

It has overtaken 2019’s Captain Marvel, co-directed by Anna Boden.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbie minted $1 billion globally in its third weekend, marking Gerwig as the first-ever solo female filmmaker with a billion-dollar hit.

Three prior blockbusters in the club - Frozen ($1.3 billion), Frozen 2 ($1.45 billion) and Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion) - were co-directed by women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US