‘Barbie’ box-office: Greta Gerwig becomes highest-grossing female director in the U.S.

August 12, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Cleaning up at the global box-office for three consecutive weeks, Greta Gerwig’s Barbiehas emerged as the highest-grossing film by a woman director in the United States.

The film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has edged out Frozen II to clinch the record domestically.

Furthermore, Barbie —which crossed $500 million in North America on Friday, with a global tally past $1.13 billion — is now the world’s highest-earning live-action film directed by a woman.

It has overtaken 2019’s Captain Marvel, co-directed by Anna Boden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbie minted $1 billion globally in its third weekend, marking Gerwig as the first-ever solo female filmmaker with a billion-dollar hit.

Three prior blockbusters in the club - Frozen ($1.3 billion), Frozen 2 ($1.45 billion) and Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion) - were co-directed by women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.