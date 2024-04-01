Barbara Rush, iconic actress of ‘It Came From Outer Space’ fame, dies at 97

April 01, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

Barbara Rush, best known for her roles in iconic films like It Came From Outer Space and her extended appearances on television series such as Peyton Place and All My Children, has died at the age of 97. Her daughter confirmed her passing to Fox News on Sunday.

Over a career spanning close to six decades, Rush made significant contributions to both the big and small screens. In the 1950s and 1960s, she shared the screen with notable actors including Paul Newman and Kirk Douglas. Her collaborations included roles in films like Magnificent Obsession and Bigger Than Life.

In the late 1960s, Rush transitioned primarily to television, where she became a familiar face in popular shows such as Ben Casey and The Fugitive. Throughout the 1980s, she continued to her work in TV with her performances on series like Flamingo Road and Murder, She Wrote.

Fans of the series 7th Heaven will remember Rush for her portrayal of Grandma Ruth Camden.