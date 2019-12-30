Barack Obama’s favourite show is ‘Fleabag’; ‘Irishman’, ‘Parasite’ make it to his film list

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has shared his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019, and the list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag season two, limited series Unbelievable, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s class satire Parasite.

The list, which Obama shared on Twitter, features American Factory, a film from his own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar.

Apart from Fleabag and Unbelievable, Damon Lindelof’s critically-acclaimed series Watchmen, was also included in his top picks.

This year’s festival favourites — Mati Diop’s Atlantics, Jia Zhangke’s Palme d’Or nominee Ash Is Purest White, Colombian drug trade epic Birds of Passage, and German historical drama Transit — appear on the list as well.

Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and Lulu Wang’s The Farewell impressed Obama.

He also recommended legal drama Just Mercy, Scarlett Johansson-Adam Driver’s Marriage Story, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Diane, racing drama Ford v Ferrari and Sundance world cinema grand jury winner The Souvenir.