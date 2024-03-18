Barack Obama declines cameo in Benioff and Weiss’s ‘3 Body Problem’ Netflix adaptation

Despite the creators’ eagerness to recruit talent following the success of ‘Game of Thrones’, Obama opted out, suggesting he’d save himself for a real alien invasion.

Former US President Barack Obama declined an offer to make a cameo appearance in David Benioff and DB Weiss’s latest project, 3 Body Problem - a high-budget adaptation of Liu Cixi’s acclaimed sci-fi novel set to debut on Netflix this week. Benioff, along with co-showrunner Alexander Woo, extended the invitation to Obama, knowing his fondness for the original novel. In an interview with USA Today, Benioff said, “He did sign a very funny note, when we tried to get him for a cameo. It was to the effect of, ‘In case there ever is a real alien invasion, I think I should probably save myself for that crisis.’” ALSO READ ‘3 Body Problem’ trailer: Netflix brings a dense sci-fi mystery

The ambitious project marks the duo’s return to the screen since the controversial conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019. 3 Body Problem presents a narrative centered on defending Earth against invading extraterrestrials, a departure from their previous fantasy realm.

Weiss expressed fascination with the novel’s complexity, highlighting its departure from their previous work. The ensemble cast includes Jess Hong, John Bradley, Benedict Wong, Eiza Gonzalez , Jovan Adepo and Liam Cunningham, among others. With the potential for a trilogy adaptation, Benioff and Weiss anticipate another decade of storytelling, aspiring for 3 Body Problem to rival the success of their previous groundbreaking series.

