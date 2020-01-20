Bappi Lahiri’s ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re’ recreated for ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’

Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri’s 1980’s hit song Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re is returning in a new avatar for romcom Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The disco track, “Yaar Bina...” from the 1985 film Saaheb, featured Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh. It was penned by Anjaan.

After 35 years, music director Tanishk Bagchi and lyricist Vayu have recreated the song for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana along with Jitendra Kumar.

Billed as a quirky rom-com, the film, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, is a same-sex love story which aims at conveying an important message to parents and families across the country.

“The song is the quintessential mid-80’s number and has the appropriate vibe for our film. It’s like a coffee shot for the movie. Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu have recreated the disco track, and have retained the energy. Bappi da’s voice has been retained in this number, and is such that you can’t help but groove to it. Ayushmann loved the recreated version as it captures the essence of the story,” Kewalya said in a statement.

The song will be choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, whose father Anil Ganguly directed Saaheb.

Shubh Mangal..., slated to be released on February 21, also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo.