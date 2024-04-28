GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bangaram’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces maiden feature production on birthday

The announcement comes months after the star said she will return to work after a seven-month hiatus following her myositis diagnosis in 2022.

April 28, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

PTI
First-look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Bangaram’

First-look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Bangaram’ | Photo Credit: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday announced her new film titled Bangaram on the occasion of her 37th birthday. The film will be produced under Samantha’s banner Tralala Moving Pictures as its maiden production venture.

The update comes months after the star said she will return to work after a seven-month hiatus following her myositis diagnosis in 2022.

Samantha shared the title announcement teaser of the upcoming film on her Instagram page.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: We have come a long way to find our place in the film industry
Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposes her wedding gown at sustainability awards night

Apart from producing, Samantha will also be seen essaying the lead protagonist. No other information regarding the plot, cast and crew is known at the moment.

Samantha launched Trala Moving Pictures in December 2023. While announcing the banner, the actor said that the banner aims to “produce content representative of new-age expression and thought.”

“A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal,” the actor added.

Samantha’s last big-screen release was Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will be seen next in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan.

