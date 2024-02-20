ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bangalore Days’ director Anjali Menon join hands for her next with KRG Studios

February 20, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Anjali Menon, known for Malayalam movies such as ‘Manjadikuru’, ‘Bangalore Days’ and ‘Koode’, will direct a Tamil film to be bankrolled by KRG Studios

PTI

Karthik Gowda of KRG Studios and filmmaker Anjali Menon. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bangalore Days filmmaker Anjali Menon on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Karnataka-based production company KRG Studios for a Tamil-language feature film. The director, best known for her highly acclaimed movies like Manjadikuru, Bangalore Days and Koode, said the aim is to make films that are entertaining and thought provoking. Anjali’s last film was Wonder Women.

"I am looking forward to the collaboration with KRG Studios as we share the commitment to create engaging movies built from our cultures with world class production values,” Anjali said in a statement. KRG established its studio distribution business in 2017 and have distributed over 100 films in Karnataka.

Three years later, they ventured into production, from conceptualisation to creation of feature films and gained acclaim with movies like Rathnan Prapancha and Gurudev Hoysala.

Karthik Gowda, producer and co-founder of KRG said, he is thrilled about working with Menon. “Our collaboration with Anjali Menon signifies a new chapter for KRG, where the essence of storytelling takes precedence. We believe in the magic of cinema, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to crafting tales that resonate across diverse audiences and languages,” Karthik said.

