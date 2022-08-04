Movies

‘Bang’: Idris Elba to star in ‘Bullet Train’ maker David Leitch’s Netflix movie

Idris Elba | Photo Credit: TIM P. WHITBY
PTIAugust 04, 2022 16:53 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 16:53 IST

Hollywood star Idris Elba is all set to headline production house Dark Horse Entertainment's upcoming movie Bang.

To be directed by Bullet Train filmmaker David Leitch, the film is based on the comic series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres.

According to a press release issued by the streamer, the stylish spy thriller will be written by Kindt and Zak Olkewicz. "When a terrorist cult sets out to start the apocalypse with a series of novels meant to brainwash their readers, the world’s most celebrated spy is sent to track down and kill the author responsible," the plotline reads.

The movie is a part of Dark Horse Entertainment's extended partnership with streaming platform Netflix.

Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg are producing the project for Dark Horse Entertainment along with Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87 North and Elba.

