‘Bando Stone & The New World’ trailer: Childish Gambino’s trippy post-apocalypse

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has officially unveiled the trailer for his highly anticipated film Bando Stone & The New World during the BET Awards 2024. A brief version of the trailer aired during the event’s commercials, but a full two-minute version was posted on Gambino’s YouTube account an hour earlier.

The film, which does not yet have a release date, features Gambino in the role of Bando Stone, a renowned musician navigating a deserted world. In this dystopian, post-apocalyptic setting, Bando encounters a woman and her child. Together, they traverse a landscape teeming with giant squids and menacing emu-like birds.

In addition to the film, Gambino is set to release a soundtrack to accompany Bando Stone & The New World. This marks part of his latest musical endeavor, which he hinted might be his final project under the Childish Gambino moniker. This journey began in April when he revealed plans for two new albums. The first, an updated version of his surprise release 3.15.20, came out in May under its original title Atavista.

the New World Tour.



Bando Stone in the New World Soundtrack this summer.



see u soon. pic.twitter.com/H8pAqV8gYc — donald (@donaldglover) May 13, 2024

Following this announcement, Gambino has also shared dates for The New World Tour, a major tour covering North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, starting in August.

Gambino introduced the trailer shortly after presenting the award for Album of the Year to Killer Mike. During his introduction, he delivered a candid speech critiquing the BET Awards for not recognizing his contributions adequately. “I just feel like I should have more BET awards,” he remarked. “It’s the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to be?” His speech humorously compared his number of BET awards to those of other artists, highlighting what he perceived as an oversight.