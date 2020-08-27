Bandish Bandits: Different take on music

27 August 2020 16:36 IST

By finding music in ordinary, everyday chores, Bandish Bandits seeks to find the rhythms of life

“There is a rhythm to everything in this world. If you want to learn music, then you must try to find the rhythm and beat in every activity. The emotion behind every song will then be yours.” This is what Mohini, brilliantly essayed by Sheeba Chaddha, tells her son Radhe towards the end of Bandish Bandits, the recent web series that’s made quite a splash.

The ten-part show, set in contemporary Rajasthan, revolves around the cultural politics of Indian classical and pop music and has received rave reviews for plot, performances, production values and, most importantly, an incredible soundtrack.

Reviving interest in music

One scene especially left an indelible mark. A frustrated Radhe, tasked with everyday chores of cleaning, cutting and washing, asks his mother about their relevance. Mohini, who has just taken over her father-in-law’s role as Radhe’s teacher, for the local music competition ‘Sangeet Samrat’, instead of delving straightaway into singing lessons, commands her son into doing everything else by way of a new training. It is in the ordinary everyday that a permanent sense of music resides, and as Mohini’s teaching makes it clear, one can truly become proficient if one acquires that sense by fully immersing in it.

Advertising

Advertising

This focus on immersion lies in its seamless blending of the inside and outside, which begins a dialogue between spaces and the self that couldn’t be experienced in the training under Pt. Radhe Mohan Rathore, Radhe’s grandfather. This approach encourages the young man to observe his surroundings with renewed attention, from the tick-tock of his bedside clock and the twang of the cotton-fluffing machine to the rhythm of vegetable chopping and the echoing depths of the ancient baolis or step-wells. The domestic world that had contained Mohini for 26 years transforms into a receptacle of creativity, thereby subtly critiquing the all-male preserve of Panditji’s teaching. As Radhe imbibes these new lessons, his life acquires a new rhythm.

Rhythm facilitates the acquisition of skills. And for there to be rhythm, movement must be felt. As celebrated anthropologist Tim Ingold pointed out, “The practitioner who has a feel for what he is doing is one who can bring the many concurrent movements into phase with one another.” Classical Indian music synchronises such felt concurrent movements through hand and body gestures that instinctively accompany the articulation of aaroh, avroh, murkiyan, meend and harkatein — all ingredients of active singing. Indeed, one of the delights of watching a recital is the multitude of bodily movements that accompany particular phrases and emotions, movements that rise, fall, stretch and squeeze according to the nuances of the composition.

Focus on rhythm

‘Poise’ here is not synonymous with absolute stillness but with controlled, calibrated release, quite like dance. No wonder then that in the new lessons that Mohini engages Radhe in, Kathak is an essential. As the mother says, “Dancing makes you understand the beats, and when one’s feet begins to recognise the beats, then all tones will automatically fall in place” — in effect birthing rhythms. Even if obliquely, Bandish Bandits’ quest for rhythm is also telling in the context of the pandemic. Among the many lessons that the prolonged lockdown has taught, one of the most visceral ones has been the frustration resulting from one’s bondage within four walls. The initial sense of freedom and creativity quickly came to an end. Within a few weeks, it became clear that the harmony of everyday life, howsoever fractured, intrinsically resides in a continual dialogue with the outside world. No matter how much joy and comfort the digital platform brings, the role the external environment plays in maintaining a sense of balance was forcefully brought home. Nature owns a definite rhythm of its own — harmonising and uplifting. It’s not accidental that the very first shot of Bandish Bandits presages its central narrative of music through the twittering of birds and the cries of a peacock, and only then moves on to the human setting of Panditji’s haveli.

As with the beginning, so with the end. Recalling the singing duel between Baiju Bawra and Miyan Tansen in Vijay Bhatt’s 1952 film Baiju Bawra, the final episode concludes the search for rhythm by once again connecting to nature, as Radhe’s dramatic performance of Raag Malhar literally reaches for the sky and makes it rain.

As the lockdown eases and life begins to return to normal amidst the partly destructive, partly regenerative downpour , one hopes to cultivate fresh rhythms to brave the vicissitudes of the new world in the making.

The author is a writer and photographer from Shimla