‘Bandish Bandits’ actor Amit Mistry dies of cardiac arrest

Popular Gujarati and Hindi film actor Amit Mistry, known for starring in films like “Shor In The City”, “Bey Yaar” and Amazon Prime Video series “Bandish Bandits”, died on Friday following cardiac arrest, his manager said.

The 47-year-old actor was at his residence in Andheri with his mother when he breathed his last at around 9.30 AM.

“He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlining medical condition. It’s an absolutely shocking news,” the actor’s manager Maharshi Desai said.

Mistry is survived by his mother.

The actor was a prominent face in the Gujarati theatre circuit.

His work in Hindi films like “Kya Kehna”, “Ek Chalis Ki Last Local” and especially his collaborations with filmmaker Raj-DK including “99”, “Shor In The City” and “A Gentleman” got him wider attention.

Mistry also earned acclaim in last year’s hit series “Bandish Bandits” playing musician Devendra Rathod.

His TV credits include popular show “Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen”.

Mistry’s sudden death shocked his colleagues and industry people.

Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who worked with Mistry in most of their projects, said the actor will be missed.

“Devastated that Amit Mistry is no more! He was very special to us! Kuber (99), Tipu (SITC), Jignesh (A Gentleman), Prakhaand Pandit (current series)...in every script of ours, we subconsciously wrote a part for him. Heartbroken! Every time we write a script, he will be missed,” the director duo tweeted.

“We always used to boast that Amit was our discovery. He always brought such freshness and joy to any character he played. In fact, we have a set standing, shoot paused due to lockdown... it’s going to be miserable going back to it. These are terrible times!,” they added.

The directors said their last conversation with Mistry was about relationships and careers.

“Amit was incredibly spiritual and our last chat was about relationships and careers and how they impact a man... prophetically he had said, they could make or break a person. The times are so excruciatingly bad, that it damages the best of us. Rest In Peace, Amit.” Actor Pankaj Tripathi said it’s hard to believe that Mistry is no more.

“This is extremely sad news. We were working on a scene just last month. He left so early. This is not fair God. It’s a difficult time. Farewell Amit.” Mourning Mistry’s death, actor Rajesh Tailang, his co-star in “Bandish Bandits”, tweeted, “Brother Amit, can’t believe this that someone so full of life is no more. Keep spreading love the way you used to wherever you are.” Singer-actor Swanand Kirkire tweeted, “Amit Mistry? No... this is unbelievable. He was an amazing actor and a real happy soul.” Actor Tisca Chopra also expressed shock.

“Such a lovely guy, totally chill... deepest condolences to the family,” she wrote.

Director Hansal Mehta wrote, “This is terrible. Really terrible.”