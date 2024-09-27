GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Ballerina’ trailer: Ana de Armas kicks off ‘John Wick’ spin-off series

The film boasts an all-star cast, including Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and the late Lance Reddick

Updated - September 27, 2024 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ana de Armas in a still from ‘Ballerina’

Ana de Armas in a still from ‘Ballerina’ | Photo Credit: Lionsgate

The first trailer for Ballerina, the highly anticipated John Wick spinoff, has officially dropped, giving fans a glimpse at Ana de Armas’ assassin-in-training. Set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (de Armas) as she undergoes intense training at the Ruska Roma assassin academy, overseen by a stern instructor played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

‘John Wick: Under The High Table’ sequel series in development with Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves set to return

Ian McShane reprises his role as Winston, recruiting the younger Macarro to embark on her dangerous path. Set to Elton John’s iconic “Tiny Dancer,” the trailer builds tension as Macarro navigates her grueling education in the art of killing. It all leads to a highly anticipated confrontation with none other than John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves.

The film boasts an all-star cast, including Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and the late Lance Reddick. Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, Ballerina promises to deliver the same high-octane action fans have come to expect from the John Wick universe, with Chad Stahelski, the original franchise architect, contributing to the film’s choreography.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ movie review: Keanu Reeves is all aces in final instalment that’s more personal and bloodier than ever

Originally slated for a 2024 release, Ballerina has been pushed to June 6, 2025.

Published - September 27, 2024 12:33 pm IST

