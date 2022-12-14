  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

‘Ballerina’: Norman Reedus on board Ana de Armas’ ‘John Wick’ spin-off

The spin-off film has Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick reprising their roles from the ‘John Wick’ film franchise

December 14, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Norman Reedus

Norman Reedus | Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has joined the cast of Ballerina, the upcoming spin-off film in the popular John Wick franchise that has Ana de Armas playing the titular assassin.

The film has Ana playing a teenage female assassin who wants vengeance on those who murdered her family. As reported earlier, the franchise’s lead star Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick in the upcoming spin-off. Also returning are Ian McShane, as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel, Anjelica Huston, who appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum as The Director, and Lance Reddick, as the concierge at the Continental.

The new film also has actor Catalina Sandino Moreno in an undisclosed role.

Len Wiseman is helming Ballerina, which has a script written by Shay Hatten. Producers include Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski in addition to Iwanyk. For Lionsgate, the project is being managed by Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa.

Notably, Reeves and McShane will make a comeback in  John Wick: Chapter 4, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.