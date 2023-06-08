ADVERTISEMENT

Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi Telugu film titled ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

June 08, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 108th film directed by Anil Ravipudi is titled ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sree Leela and Arjun Rampal

The Hindu Bureau

Nandamuri Balakrishna in director Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Anil Ravipudi and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna have announced the title of their much-anticipated Telugu film as Bhagavanth Kesari. This will be Balakrishna’s 108th film and has on board Kajal Aggarwal and Sree Leela as the female leads. Arjun Rampal makes his entry into Telugu cinema with this project. 

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens, Bhagavanth Kesari takes its name after the protagonist and is billed as an action entertainer. The title card has the tagline ‘I Don’t Care’, underlining Balakrishna’s character’s attitude in the film.

The makers have stepped up the promotions by coming up with 108 hoardings of title posters in 108 locations. The film will have music by S. Thaman, cinematography by C. Ram Prasad, editing by Tammi Raju, production design by Rajeevan and action choreography by V Venkat.

Bhagavanth Kesari is expected to release during Dasara.

