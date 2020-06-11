Why ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ left a lasting impact on Balaji Tharaneetharan

11 June 2020 16:17 IST

The ‘Seethakaathi’ filmmaker talks about movies that he often revisits for multiple reasons

Filmmaker Balaji Tharaneetharan has been utilising this lockdown to write short stories on his blog, in addition to working on his next script, which is a light-hearted movie. For this week’s Watchlist, he shares a list of movies that left an impact on him

Mullum Malarum (1978)

What is fascinating even today is how balanced the storytelling is and the way Mahendran sir etched his characters. There are no shades of black and white. He treated all of them as characters. Mullum Malarum is close to reality and had a deep impact on me. Everything — from Kaali’s egoistic nature to his endless love for sister — was so naturally done.

Antha Ezhu Naatkal (1981)

Today, we talk about technical terms like parallel storytelling and non-linear narration. But all of this was done in the 1980s. I really like Bhagyaraj’s narration and the way Antha Ezhu Naatkal is told with everyday humour. Kallapetti Singaram and Haja Sheriff gave brilliant performances. I have both laughed out loud and stayed silent while watching it.

Match Point (2005)

It opens with a tennis match where the ball lands on the tip of the net — on which side it falls determines the fate of the characters. That is how its screenplay is designed, just like life. The movie grabs your attention right from the first shot. Woody Allen’s movies are mostly conversational but this one is different; it is a thriller. I like all his films but Match Point is my favourite.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

I remember watching it over a decade ago; I was alone and played it late at night. There are a few films that leave a lasting impact on you. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind did that for me. It left me numb and I wanted to share my burden with someone. But it was two in the morning. So, I had to wait for the sun to rise, to discuss with my friends.

Mirror (1975)

This was a completely new experience for me. Very rarely do you come across movies that are based solely on the mood it creates. Mirror (directed by Andrei Tarkovsky) is one such mood piece that takes you into a psychological zone. It has three layers to its narration that are sprawling. I haven’t seen much of Tarkovsky’s work. In fact, it was Thiagarajan Kumararaja who suggested this movie.

