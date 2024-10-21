ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bagheera’ trailer: Srii Murali starrer promises to be an high-octane vigilante thriller

Published - October 21, 2024 03:25 pm IST

Directed by Dr Suri and starring Srii Murali in the lead, ‘Bagheera’ is set to hit the screens on October 31, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Srii Murali in ‘Bagheera’. | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/YouTube

The makers of Bagheera have released the film’s trailer. Starring Srii Murali, the movie is produced by Hombale Films. Directed by Dr Suri, the film will hit the screens on October 31, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Martin’ row: Are makers of the Dhruva Sarja starrer against YouTube reviewers?

In the trailer, Murali plays the cop by the day and a vigilante by the night. Wearing a mask, he is seen killing criminals in the city. Prakash Raj essays an officer who aims to nab the mysterious vigilante. The film’s story is written by Prashanth Neel of KGF and Salaar fame.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Sudharani, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu. Murali suffered couple of injuries during the filming of the movie.

ALSO READ:‘Bagheera’ teaser: Srii Murali’s film hints at an action drama with a vigilante hero

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hombale Films’ last project was Raghu Thatha, starring Keerthy Suresh. The production house is also bankrolling Kantara: Chapter 1 , a prequel to the nationwide hit, Kantara. It will star director Rishab Shetty in the lead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US