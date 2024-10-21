The makers of Bagheera have released the film’s trailer. Starring Srii Murali, the movie is produced by Hombale Films. Directed by Dr Suri, the film will hit the screens on October 31, 2024.

In the trailer, Murali plays the cop by the day and a vigilante by the night. Wearing a mask, he is seen killing criminals in the city. Prakash Raj essays an officer who aims to nab the mysterious vigilante. The film’s story is written by Prashanth Neel of KGF and Salaar fame.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Sudharani, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu. Murali suffered couple of injuries during the filming of the movie.

Hombale Films’ last project was Raghu Thatha, starring Keerthy Suresh. The production house is also bankrolling Kantara: Chapter 1 , a prequel to the nationwide hit, Kantara. It will star director Rishab Shetty in the lead.