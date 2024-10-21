GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bagheera’ trailer: Srii Murali starrer promises to be an high-octane vigilante thriller

Directed by Dr Suri and starring Srii Murali in the lead, ‘Bagheera’ is set to hit the screens on October 31, 2024

Published - October 21, 2024 03:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Srii Murali in ‘Bagheera’.

Srii Murali in ‘Bagheera’. | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/YouTube

The makers of Bagheera have released the film’s trailer. Starring Srii Murali, the movie is produced by Hombale Films. Directed by Dr Suri, the film will hit the screens on October 31, 2024.

‘Martin’ row: Are makers of the Dhruva Sarja starrer against YouTube reviewers?

In the trailer, Murali plays the cop by the day and a vigilante by the night. Wearing a mask, he is seen killing criminals in the city. Prakash Raj essays an officer who aims to nab the mysterious vigilante. The film’s story is written by Prashanth Neel of KGF and Salaar fame.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Sudharani, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu. Murali suffered couple of injuries during the filming of the movie.

ALSO READ:‘Bagheera’ teaser: Srii Murali’s film hints at an action drama with a vigilante hero

Hombale Films’ last project was Raghu Thatha, starring Keerthy Suresh. The production house is also bankrolling Kantara: Chapter 1 , a prequel to the nationwide hit, Kantara. It will star director Rishab Shetty in the lead.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Kannada cinema

