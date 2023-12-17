‘Bagheera’ teaser: Srii Murali’s film hints at an action drama with a vigilante hero

December 17, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

The teaser of Bagheera, starring Srii Murali, is out. The film is bankrolled by Hombale Films, the production behind big-budget films such as KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Bagheera is directed by Dr. Suri. The film’s story is written by Prashanth Neel, the director of the KGF films and Salaar. Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ellofame is the female lead while seasoned actor Prakash Raj is said to play a prominent role in the film.

In the trailer, Murali is seen in a cop avatar. Dressed in an all black outfit, the actor is also seen in a mask as a vigilante, taking on the evil forces like a superhero. Murali was injured on the sets of the action drama and was out of action for two-three months.

Dr Suri is known for directing Lucky, the romantic comedy starring Yash and Ramya. AJ Shetty is the cinematographer of Bagheera while Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. The art direction is from Ravi Santehaklu, and Pranav Sri Prasad is the editor. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2024.

