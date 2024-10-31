‘Bagheera’ movie review: Srii Murali roars in this action-packed superhero saga

Inspector Vedanth (Srii Murali), a gold medallist, gets posted to Mangaluru. On his first day in a new city, he sees young girls harassed by rogues on the street. At that point, the last thing you wish is a macho fight sequence. Much to my relief, the girls are rescued by the gutsy female protagonist (Rukmini Vasanth).

Bagheera has several such surprises that subvert the commercial cinema template. In a superhero movie, predictability isn’t an issue if the makers execute inventive ideas to justify the genre. Dr Suri, the co-writer of the KGF films and Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, manages to do that.

The film throws another surprise when the upright Vedanth is shocked by his father’s (Achyuth Kumar) admission of being a corrupt police officer. “If you want to stay in the system, learn to compromise on your morals,” he advises Vedanth, who is dejected by his role model’s betrayal. Can you live as a social justice warrior when your family member is into misdeeds? The incident spurs the birth of a superhero, who expectedly gets an origin story. Wearing a mask of a black panther, Bagheera is a character inspired by Batman. Like the saviour of Gotham, the masked vigilante in this movie sets out for an unending fight for justice.

Bagheera (Kannada) Director: Dr. Suri Cast: Srii Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, Rangayana Raghu, Garuda Ram, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj Runtime: 158 minutes Storyline: An upright police officer is forced to turn into a masked vigilante to fight evil forces

Bagheera faces the challenge of wiping out extortion, sand mafia, and other illegal activities at the port. His biggest enemy is Rana. Garuda Ram, who plays the dreaded villain, has an intimidating screen presence that scores over his performance.

The film’s writing is smart enough to build a strong aura around him rather than showcasing his demonic attributes. Goons prefer killing themselves over getting caught by Rana. That explains the man’s fearsome reputation. Prakash Raj as the calculative CBI officer hunting for Bagheera keeps us curious about the proceedings.

Indian superheroes are derived from mythology. So the helpless call Bagheera a God. The film, written by Prashanth Neel, has scenes that remind us of the KGF films. The hero gets elevated as a heavenly being. This exaggerated idea of a “massy” hero is thoroughly enjoyable as it fits well in the film’s universe.

Srii Murali looks the part. With a toned physique, he appears commanding on screen. Murali is tailor-made for movies that celebrate the protagonist’s daredevilry. However, the actor is a fine performer, as proven in his first two films (Chandra Chakori, Kanti). Hence, Bagheera needed to be a more vulnerable character for the actor to showcase his acting abilities. A superhero’s journey, with a strong emotional core, would have made the film a more well-rounded effort.

It’s tough to root for the protagonist’s love story as Rukmini’s character gets a raw deal. She plays a graceful, strong-minded doctor who likes her man’s courage and intentions, but the two characters hardly get intense scenes that make the relationship appear organic. Vedanth’s tricky equation with his father gets overlooked. This is where Dr Suri fails to add more shades to his story.

Despite the blips, Bagheera scores as a stylish superhero drama. Chethan D Souza’s spectacularly slick fight sequences are in sync with Ajaneesh Loknath’s gripping score. Editor Pranav Sri Prasad ensures we are hooked to the screen as multiple incidents get intercut brilliantly to build tension.

A little boy grows up as a Superman fan and then puts on a mask to stand for truth and justice like Batman. Like the Black Panther, he is ready to sacrifice himself for his people. As a genre piece, Bagheera mirrors several well-known superhero movies. However, the film is a daring effort which almost manages a seamless paper-to-screen transition. A superhero is born in Kannada cinema, and so is a promising filmmaker in Dr Suri.

Bagheera is currently running in theatres

