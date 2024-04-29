ADVERTISEMENT

BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2024 honour ‘The Last Of Us’, ‘Black Mirror’ and more

April 29, 2024 03:16 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

The awards ceremony served as a prelude to the upcoming BAFTA TV Awards on May 12 in London

The Hindu Bureau

Robert Taylor, Bisha K Ali, Charlie Brooker and Laurily Adams with the Writer: Drama Award for ‘Demon 79 (Black Mirror)‘ | Photo Credit: Stuart C. Wilson

In a celebration of the best behind-the-scenes talent in television, the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2024 showcased an array of winners, with triumphs for Black Mirror, The Last of Us, and Silo, amongst others. The event was held in London at The Brewery, honored outstanding contributions to various aspects of television production.

BAFTA Awards 2024 | Here is the full list of winners

Among the standout winners was Netflix’s dystopian anthology series Black Mirror, which clinched the craft award for Best Drama Writer with Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali recognized for their work on the episode “Demon 79.” Peter Hoar was honored as the Best Director in Fiction for his direction in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Other winners included the Apple TV’s sci-fi drama, Silo, the Netflix’s fantasy epic The Witcher, and outstanding coverage of significant events such as the coronation of King Charles III and the Eurovision Song Contest.

The awards ceremony served as a prelude to the upcoming BAFTA TV Awards, scheduled for Sunday, May 12 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

