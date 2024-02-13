ADVERTISEMENT

BAFTA Awards 2024 | Deepika Padukone joins David Beckham, Dua Lipa as presenter

February 13, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

The list of presenters also includes Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh, Hugh Grant and Lily Collins

ANI

Deepika Padukone poses during the screening of the action film ‘Fighter’ in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sunil Khandare/ANI

Deepika Padukone has been selected as one of the presenters at the upcoming BAFTA Awards. The list also includes former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh of Bridgerton fame, Wonka Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant and Emily in Paris' Lily Collins.

ALSO READ
BAFTA Awards 2024 | ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’ lead the nominations

The Rising Star Award will be presented by former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell. Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde are all in the running this year, as per Variety.

Hannah Waddingham has also been confirmed to perform a "special cover song" during the ceremony, which will be hosted by former Doctor Who David Tennant.

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is set to take place Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Attendees will include Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, Maestro actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, Oppenheimer lead Cillian Murphy and directors Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song and Yorgos Lanthimos, as per Variety.

ALSO READ
Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform at BAFTA Film Awards

Last year, Deepika made India proud as she was one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023.

On the film front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller filmKalki 2898 AD alongside actor Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, and also starring Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, the film will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US