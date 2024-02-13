BAFTA Awards 2024 | Deepika Padukone joins David Beckham, Dua Lipa as presenter

February 13, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

Deepika Padukone has been selected as one of the presenters at the upcoming BAFTA Awards. The list also includes former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh of Bridgerton fame, Wonka Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant and Emily in Paris' Lily Collins.

The Rising Star Award will be presented by former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell. Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde are all in the running this year, as per Variety.

Hannah Waddingham has also been confirmed to perform a "special cover song" during the ceremony, which will be hosted by former Doctor Who David Tennant.

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is set to take place Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

Attendees will include Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, Maestro actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, Oppenheimer lead Cillian Murphy and directors Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song and Yorgos Lanthimos, as per Variety.

Last year, Deepika made India proud as she was one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023.

On the film front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller filmKalki 2898 AD alongside actor Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, and also starring Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, the film will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.