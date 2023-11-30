BAFTA announces its Breakthrough 2023 cohort

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), in association with Netflix, has announced the ten individuals from the screen industries selected for BAFTA Breakthrough in India. The association has also unveiled a list of emerging creative talents from across the U.S and the U.K., bringing the total to 42 talented individuals
The set for India was selected by a jury of industry experts that includes Guneet Monga Kapoor, Manvendra Shukul, Ratna Pathak Shah, Monika Shergill, and Rajiv Menon.
Here’s the list of BAFTA Breakthrough India participants for 2023:
Abhay Koranne, writer – Rocket Boys
Abhinav Tyagi, editor – An Insignificant Man
ADVERTISEMENT
Don Chacko Palathara, director/writer – Joyful Mystery
Kislay, director – Soni
Lipika Singh Darai, director/writer – Some Stories Around Witches
Miriam Chandy Menacherry, producer – From the Shadows, The Leopard’s Tribe
Pooja Rajkumar Rathod, cinematographer – Secrets of the Elephants
Sanal George, sound editor/mixer/designer – Gangubai Kathiawadi
Satya Rai Nagpaul, cinematographer – Ghoomketu
Shardul Bhardwaj, performer – Eeb Allay Ooo!
List of BAFTA Breakthrough UK participants for 2023:
Adjani Salmon, writer/performer/exec producer – Dreaming Whilst Black
Bella Ramsey, performer – The Last of Us
Cash Carraway, creator/writer/exec producer – Rain Dogs
Charlotte Regan, writer/director – Scrapper
Cynthia De La Rosa, hair and makeup artist – Everyone Else Burns
Ella Glendining, director – Is There Anybody Out There?
Funmi Olutoye, lead producer – Black History Makers (Good Morning Britain)
Georgia Oakley, writer/director – Blue Jean
Holly Reddaway, voice and performance director – Baldur’s Gate 3
Joel Beardshaw, lead designer – Desta: The Memories Between
Kat Morgan, hair and makeup designer – Blue Jean
Kathryn Ferguson, writer/director – Nothing Compares
Kitt (Fiona) Byrne, 2D artist/game designer – Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
Michael Anderson, producer – Desta: The Memories Between
Pete Jackson, writer/creator – Somewhere Boy
Raine Allen-Miller, director – Rye Lane
Rosy McEwen, performer – Blue Jean
Samantha Béart, performer – The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow
Talisha ‘Tee Cee’ Johnson, writer/director/presenter – Too Autistic for Black
Vivian Oparah, performer – Rye Lane
List of BAFTA Breakthrough USA participants for 2023:
Amanda Kim, documentary director – Nam June Paik: Moon Is The Oldest TV
Aminah Nieves, performer – 1923
Apoorva Charan, producer – Joyland
Cheyenne Pualani Morrin, senior games writer – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Edward Buckles Jr. documentary director – Katrina Babies
Gary Gunn, composer – A Thousand and One
Jingyi Shao, writer/director – Chang Can Dunk
Maria Altamirano, producer – All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Santiago Gonzalez, cinematographer – Shortcomings
Shelly Yo, writer/director – Smoking Tigers
Sing J. Lee, writer/director – The Accidental Getaway Driver
Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, writer/director – Mutt
Breakthrough is the association’s talent initiative drawn from creatives working in film, games and television. The awardees will be a part of the year-long initiative that includes one-to-one meetings, career guidance, full voting membership, access to BAFTA events and screenings, and networking events.
ADVERTISEMENT