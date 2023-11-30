BAFTA announces its Breakthrough 2023 cohort

November 30, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), in association with Netflix, has announced the ten individuals from the screen industries selected for BAFTA Breakthrough in India. The association has also unveiled a list of emerging creative talents from across the U.S and the U.K., bringing the total to 42 talented individuals

The set for India was selected by a jury of industry experts that includes Guneet Monga Kapoor, Manvendra Shukul, Ratna Pathak Shah, Monika Shergill, and Rajiv Menon.

Here’s the list of BAFTA Breakthrough India participants for 2023:

Abhay Koranne, writer – Rocket Boys

Abhinav Tyagi, editor – An Insignificant Man

Don Chacko Palathara, director/writer – Joyful Mystery

Kislay, director – Soni

Lipika Singh Darai, director/writer – Some Stories Around Witches

Say hello to India's incredible 2023 #BAFTABreakthrough talent!







— BAFTA (@BAFTA) November 29, 2023

Miriam Chandy Menacherry, producer – From the Shadows, The Leopard’s Tribe

Pooja Rajkumar Rathod, cinematographer – Secrets of the Elephants

Sanal George, sound editor/mixer/designer – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Satya Rai Nagpaul, cinematographer – Ghoomketu

Shardul Bhardwaj, performer – Eeb Allay Ooo!

List of BAFTA Breakthrough UK participants for 2023:

Adjani Salmon, writer/performer/exec producer – Dreaming Whilst Black

Bella Ramsey, performer – The Last of Us

Cash Carraway, creator/writer/exec producer – Rain Dogs

Charlotte Regan, writer/director – Scrapper

Cynthia De La Rosa, hair and makeup artist – Everyone Else Burns

Ella Glendining, director – Is There Anybody Out There?

Funmi Olutoye, lead producer – Black History Makers (Good Morning Britain)

Georgia Oakley, writer/director – Blue Jean

Holly Reddaway, voice and performance director – Baldur’s Gate 3

Joel Beardshaw, lead designer – Desta: The Memories Between

Introducing this year's extraordinary UK #BAFTABreakthrough talent!



Huge congratulations to the 2023 cohort!



— BAFTA (@BAFTA) November 29, 2023

Kat Morgan, hair and makeup designer – Blue Jean

Kathryn Ferguson, writer/director – Nothing Compares

Kitt (Fiona) Byrne, 2D artist/game designer – Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Michael Anderson, producer – Desta: The Memories Between

Pete Jackson, writer/creator – Somewhere Boy

Raine Allen-Miller, director – Rye Lane

Rosy McEwen, performer – Blue Jean

Samantha Béart, performer – The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow

Talisha ‘Tee Cee’ Johnson, writer/director/presenter – Too Autistic for Black

Vivian Oparah, performer – Rye Lane

List of BAFTA Breakthrough USA participants for 2023:

Amanda Kim, documentary director – Nam June Paik: Moon Is The Oldest TV

Aminah Nieves, performer – 1923

Apoorva Charan, producer – Joyland

Cheyenne Pualani Morrin, senior games writer – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Edward Buckles Jr. documentary director – Katrina Babies

Gary Gunn, composer – A Thousand and One

Meet the 2023 cohort of Breakthrough USA



Breakthrough showcases the next generation of film, games, and television creatives in the UK, the US, and India.



— BAFTA North America (@BAFTAUS) November 29, 2023



Get to know our cohort ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5m6SKfvLEl — BAFTA North America (@BAFTAUS) November 29, 2023

Jingyi Shao, writer/director – Chang Can Dunk

Maria Altamirano, producer – All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Santiago Gonzalez, cinematographer – Shortcomings

Shelly Yo, writer/director – Smoking Tigers

Sing J. Lee, writer/director – The Accidental Getaway Driver

Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, writer/director – Mutt

Breakthrough is the association’s talent initiative drawn from creatives working in film, games and television. The awardees will be a part of the year-long initiative that includes one-to-one meetings, career guidance, full voting membership, access to BAFTA events and screenings, and networking events.