BAFTA 2023: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' nominated for best documentary

January 19, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated January 20, 2023 03:43 pm IST

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s acclaimed All That Breathes on Thursday found a spot in the top five of the best documentary category of 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

The documentary is nominated in the segment, along with All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, Moonage Daydream, and Navalny.

The film had last month made it to the BAFTA longlist along with nine other documentaries. Set in Delhi, the documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

All That Breathes previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The final nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards were announced by actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh. The award ceremony will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

The organisers unveiled the final nominees for 24 categories, including best film, best director, best actor and actress.