BAFTA 2023: India’s ‘All That Breathes’ misses out on best documentary award

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s climate change documentary lost the award to Daniel Roher’s ‘Navalny,’ which details the 2020 assassination attempt on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

February 20, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

PTI
A still from All That Breathes; (below) Nadeem Shahzad and Mohammad Saud

A still from All That Breathes; (below) Nadeem Shahzad and Mohammad Saud | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India's climate change documentary All That Breathes on Sunday lost the best documentary award to Navalny at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

Directed by Daniel Roher, Navalny details the 2020 assassination attempt on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

Shaunak Sen on ‘All That Breathes’: It is not a direct political film, but purely an ecological film

The other nominees in the Best Documentary Feature segment were All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, and A House Made of Splinters.

All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, was one of the main contenders for the documentary prize. The film is also nominated for an Academy Award. Set in Delhi, the documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

It previously won the ‘World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary’ at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The prizes -- officially known as the EE BAFTA Film Awards -- are the UK's equivalent of Hollywood's Academy Awards. Hosted by Richard E Grant, the award ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

