BAFTA 2023: Complete winners list - ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Elvis’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ win big

February 20, 2023

All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war film, dominated the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday night with a record-breaking win of seven awards. Breaking the five BAFTAs record of Cinema Paradiso (1988), All Quiet on the Western Front now has the most awards for a non-English film.

The British film The Banshees Of Inisherinnabbed the second largest number of awards, including both supporting actor categories with wins for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon. The top acting awards went to Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler for their respective roles in Tár and Elvis with the latter grabbing three more awards.

Here’s the full list of 2023 BAFTA Film Award nominees and winners...

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad

She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter

Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire Of Light

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet On The Western Front – Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

Argentina, 1985 – Santiago Mitre

Corsage – Marie Kreutzer

Decision To Leave – Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok

The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí

Casting

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet On The Western Front – Simone Bär

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle Of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

Editing

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers

All Quiet On The Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front – James Friend

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire Of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (Writer/director)

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (Writer/director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (Directors)

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

Turning Red – Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

Original Screenplay

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle Of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way Of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

All Quiet On The Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Documentary

Navalny – Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

Fire Of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

Moonage Daydream – Brett Morgan

Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way Of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Costume Design

Elvis – Catherine Martin

All Quiet On The Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan

British Short Film

An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley, Ross White

The Ballad Of Olive Morris – Alex Kayode-kay

Bazigaga – Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

Bus Girl – Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

A Drifting Up – Jacob Lee

British Short Animation

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse – Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

Middle Watch – John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy

Your Mountain Is Waiting – Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian

Outstanding British Film

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells, Producer(S) Tbc

Brian And Charles – Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward

Empire Of Light – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand

Living – Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly

See How They Run – Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell

The Swimmers – Sally El Hosaini, Producer(S) Tbc, Jack Thorne

The Wonder – Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue

Production Design

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

All Quiet On The Western Front – Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Director

All Quiet On The Western Front – Edward Berger

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh

Decision To Leave – Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Tár Todd Field

The Woman King – Gina Prince-bythewood

Make Up & Hair

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

All Quiet On The Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Ee Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)

Emma Mackey

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Film

All Quiet On The Western Front – Malte Grunert

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin Mcdonagh

Elvis – Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick Mccormick, Schuyler Weiss

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

Tár – Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan