Badshah backs Diljit Dosanjh amid alcohol songs controversy

Rapper Badshah on Friday extended support to Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in the ongoing debate over alcohol-themed songs, calling out the apparent double standard in targeting musicians while liquor is sold almost everywhere in the country.

Speaking at the Sahitya Aaj Tak, Badshah said he agrees with Diljit's recent comments that he will stop singing alcohol-themed songs the day liquor shops are closed across the country. Diljit made these comments after he was directed not sing songs promoting alcohol at one of his concert.

Badshah, who considers Diljit as his elder brother, said an artist's work is a reflection of the society.

"He is totally right. You are telling him not to sing or make songs about alcohol but then you're selling liquor everywhere. Why shouldn't they be made? An artist represents society and that's what makes them relevant and the reason why people love them. They speak about things that the whole world wants to say," Badshah said.

Diljit, who is currently touring as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, said he was a teetotaler and ready to take a pledge to not sing such songs provided alcohol shops are shut everywhere.

Badshah acknowledged that the government must be facing "some kind of problem" which the people wouldn't know about but broadly, he agrees with Diljit. "If you don't want him to sing about something, then that thing shouldn't be in the society in the first place," he added.

Asked about his personal equation with Diljit, Badshah said he is an inspirational figure. The duo have collaborated on chartbusters like Proper Patola and Naina from Bollywood movie Crew.

"He means a lot to me because he is like an elder brother to me and whenever I face a problem in life, he has always been there for me and to guide me. I think there is a lot to be learned from him, he is an inspiration. He is a very nice person. One should always treat such a person with care in life," he said. Badshah also spoke about the trend of songs that promote guns, especially in Punjab.

"We come from a place that represents machismo and alpha male. For example, there is Divine who raps about 'gully', the place he comes from. We have been brought up like this. Bullets fly in our weddings. I'm not promoting this but this is the culture we have grown up with and we end up writing about it," he said.

Badshah was also quizzed about his equation with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and the rumours linking the duo. The musician said Aamir is a very good friend.

"We have a good connection with each other. We have fun whenever we meet, it's just that and nothing else. She is happy in her life and I'm in mine. There is nothing else to it... People think whatever they want," he said.

As an artist, Badshah said he is not a very "disciplined person". "I wouldn't be an artist if I was disciplined. I believe artists are passionate about their art. And though every artist has their own way of operating, I believe a lot of them are not disciplined because discipline binds you.

"I would have become a soldier. As much as I wanted to serve the country, I couldn't become one," he said.