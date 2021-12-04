Badiger Devendra speaks on his next venture, ‘In’

04 December 2021 18:40 IST

The ‘Rudri’ director says his second film looks at the mental trauma created by the pandemic and lockdowns

In is Badiger Devendra’s second directorial venture. “The title fascinated me,” says Badiger. “The film deals with not just the character being locked in her home, but also gives us a peek of what is happening in her mind and emotions. It is a lockdown story, when the world was under house arrest and our mind played games on us.”

Badiger had the first teaser launch of In a few weeks ago at the official residence of the Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai. Badiger made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Rudri. Pavana Gowda, who played the titular role in Rudri, is part of In as well.

While Rudri was about a naive girl in a rural setting, In focuses on the struggles of girl in the city. Badiger says, the film has only one character and was shot entirely in his house with minimum working staff. “My challenge was how to keep the audience engrossed with just one character on screen. The strength of the film lies in the story being narrated through a woman’s perspective, which helps each of us identify with her struggles.”

By the second lockdown, Badiger says he heard some gut-wrenching stories about people’s struggles in cities. “We threaded all these real life experiences and In happened.” In tells the story of a young woman who has it all going for her, career wise and personally, and how it falls apart when she is locked in her house, Badiger says.

“All of a sudden she has to deal with relationship problems, her agony when she unable to meet her parents and mental trauma when she is not able to pay her EMI due to loss of pay. While there have been many films that have dealt with one or another aspect of the pandemic and lockdown, In captures the very human trauma that people went through during those trying times.”

In is written by Badiger and Shankar Pagoji, produced by Karunakar TN and has music by Bharath Naik. “In is an offbeat film and we are looking at an digital release in January.”