Badiger Devendra applauds his team

The début director, dedicates every award his film has won to his cast and crew

Badiger Devendra’s début film, Rudri is back in the news. The film, which has till date bagged 25 awards, was adjudged as the winner of the World Film Carnival at Singapore.

Badiger dedicates all the awards to his cast and crew. The businessman-turned director/producer goes back in time and behind the scenes of Rudri.

“The film is based in North Karnataka and we shot there,” says Badiger. “North Karnataka is not as soft as south Karnataka, when it comes to weather or food. The cast found it hard to adapt to that kind of heat and food was a constant struggle. Many ended up with stomach upsets or digestive issues. Yet, we were all driven by the passion to see the film on screen.”

Badiger talks of the two-hour drive to the location and driving back two hours when they ran out of food and water. “The film was shot in one stretch over 45 days. We could not provide even the basic comforts to the actors such as make-up vans and air-conditioned rooms as the places we shot in were so remote.”

Rudri was shot in Adavihalli, Mudlapur, Benakal, Tondehal, Itagi, Banapur, Koppal, Ginigeri, Harlapur and Bannikoppa. “Today, when I look back, I wonder how we did it. Twenty people, in the middle of summer in these dry, remote places!”

The lack of basic amenities was the worst, says Badiger. “There were no hotels. We hired a house, bought beds and crammed 10 people into each room. Some places did not even have connectivity and many could not keep in touch with their loved ones. Halfway through, the morale of the team went down.”

There were 15 night shoots. “To cope, we started making time for recreational activities. That built a stronger bond and gradually we chugged on to the finish line.”

Badiger is already working on his next film, with practically the same team, including Pavana. “Once the male lead is confirmed, the shoot should start. We are just waiting for the pandemic to let up. The work on the script is on. ”