‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s actioner gets release date; new stills out

May 05, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, will hit screens worldwide on Eid 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Akshay Kumar (left) and Tiger Shroff in a still from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ | Photo Credit: @akshaykumar/Twitter

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is set to release on Eid 2024. The makers released new stills from the film that show the duo in the middle of some high-octane action sequences.

The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial is touted to be an action entertainer, and is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner Pooja Entertainment, which had made a Govinda-Amitabh Bachchan film by the same name in 1998.

One of the stills shows both Akshay and Tiger firing in a camouflage uniform while another shows them riding with a helicopter in the air behind them. The film has Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist, while the rest of the members of the cast are Manushi Chillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha.

Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar have produced the film.

