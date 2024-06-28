GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bad Newz’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri bring the laughs in this pregnancy comedy

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, the film also features Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia

Published - June 28, 2024 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal in ‘Bad Newz’



The trailer for Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri along with Ammy Virk, was released on Friday.

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, the comedy centers on a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation, a biological anomaly where two separate ova are fertilized in the same menstrual cycle by sperm cells of two different men. Simply put, it leads to the conception of twins with two different fathers. There are only a handful of instances of heteropaternal superfecundation in the world.

In Bad News, Kaushal and Virk play the two ‘heroes’ who have intercourse with Dimri’s character. When she gets pregnant but is unsure who is the father, the men go in for a paternity test. It is then revealed that they are both fathers of the forthcoming progeny. Concerned for her children’s future, Dimri decides to hedge bets and figure out who will make the more competent father.

Neha Dhupia plays Dimri’s befuddled friend in the story.

The film is the follow-up to the 2019 comedy Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Also produced by Dharma Productions, it focused on two couples who opt for In vitro fertilisation (IVF) but end up getting their sperm samples swapped.

Bad Newz will release in theatres on July 19.

