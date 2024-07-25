ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bad Monkey’ trailer: Vince Vaughn is a desperate ex-cop wanting to solve a murder and get back his job

Updated - July 25, 2024 03:46 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 03:43 pm IST

‘Bad Monkey’ also stars L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet and Jodie Turner-Smith

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Bad Monkey’  | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for Bad Monkey, starring actor, producer and screenwriter Vince Vaughn, who also serves as an executive producer. The 10-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on August 14, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 9.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

The ensemble cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, Jodie Turner-Smith, with special guest star John Ortiz and guest stars Zach Braff, Ashley Nicole Black, Scott Glenn and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, Bad Monkey is developed by executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence through his Doozer Productions. Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Marcos Siega, Vaughn and Liza Katzer are also executive producers.

Bad Monkey marks the most recent collaboration between Bill Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+, following Shrinking and global phenomenon Ted Lasso.

Watch the trailer of Bad Monkey here:

