ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bad Cop’, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap, locks premiere date on Disney+ Hotstar

Published - June 07, 2024 06:03 pm IST

Directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D’Silva, the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in June

PTI

Anurag Kashyap in ‘Bad Cop’. | Photo Credit: DisneyPlus Hotstar/YouTube

Action drama series Bad Cop, featuring actor Gulshan Devaiah and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21, the streaming service announced on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah to face off in crime series ‘Bad Cop’

Described as a classic cop vs villain story with a lot of twists and turns, the show is the first fictional series from Fremantle India, known for producing reality shows such as India's Got Talent and Indian Idol.

Bad Cop is directed by Aditya Datt and stars Devaiah as Karan, a fierce cop, trying to chase down Kazbe (Kashyap), a villain more powerful and deadly than him and simultaneously managing his personal relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devaiah also plays the role of Arjun, a witty thief, and all three find their fates intertwined in the most unexpected way, altering the course of their lives forever.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol, Joju George in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming thriller: reports

The actor said the show will present a thrilling story that doesn’t “pretend to be anything else but entertaining.” “What drew me the most to the script was the character/s I had to play. Karan and Arjun are identical twins with very different personalities and moreover one is a cop and the other a crook,” he said.

Anurag Kashyap meets Sandeep Reddy Vanga: ‘He is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely human being’

Kashyap said his character of Kazbe mama is a “one of a kind villain”. “His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time. I was scared and skeptical when shooting for gore scenes; as opposed to my films. Kazbe is powerful, hard-hitting and I drew traits from many of the negative characters that I had created, to prepare for this role,” he said.

Written by Rensil D'Silva, Bad Cop also features Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US