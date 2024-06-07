‘Bad Cop’, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap, locks premiere date on Disney+ Hotstar

Action drama series Bad Cop, featuring actor Gulshan Devaiah and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21, the streaming service announced on Friday.

Described as a classic cop vs villain story with a lot of twists and turns, the show is the first fictional series from Fremantle India, known for producing reality shows such as India's Got Talent and Indian Idol.

Bad Cop is directed by Aditya Datt and stars Devaiah as Karan, a fierce cop, trying to chase down Kazbe (Kashyap), a villain more powerful and deadly than him and simultaneously managing his personal relationships.

Devaiah also plays the role of Arjun, a witty thief, and all three find their fates intertwined in the most unexpected way, altering the course of their lives forever.

The actor said the show will present a thrilling story that doesn’t “pretend to be anything else but entertaining.” “What drew me the most to the script was the character/s I had to play. Karan and Arjun are identical twins with very different personalities and moreover one is a cop and the other a crook,” he said.

Kashyap said his character of Kazbe mama is a “one of a kind villain”. “His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time. I was scared and skeptical when shooting for gore scenes; as opposed to my films. Kazbe is powerful, hard-hitting and I drew traits from many of the negative characters that I had created, to prepare for this role,” he said.

Written by Rensil D'Silva, Bad Cop also features Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles.

