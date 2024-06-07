GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ movie review: This Will Smith, Martin Lawrence ride is a thankless slog

Everything about the fourth installment of the cop buddy comedy is forced and dated except the grinning ‘gator

Updated - June 07, 2024 04:40 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 04:34 pm IST

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Mini Anthikad Chhibber
A still from ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ 

A still from ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ 

The adrenalin runs high and there are insane shootouts in a chopper and abandoned alligator park (abandoned by all except the toothy reptiles). Despite all this, the fourth installment of the buddy action comedy does not have the secret sauce to keep one engaged.

Coronavirus made us number one: Directors Adil and Bilall on ‘Bad Boys For Life’ becoming the highest grosser
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Directors: Adil & Bilall
Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Rhea Seehorn, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Pantoliano
Storyline: The bad boys ride once more tangling with drug cartels and more to clear their captain’s name
Run time: 117 minutes

Mike (Will Smith) from the Miami Police Department, has finally grown up and is marrying his therapist (physical, not mental therapist, the film makes a point of noting), Christine (Melanie Liburd). At the wedding, his partner in the force, Marcus (Martin Lawrence) has a heart attack. After a near-death experience, where he gets advice from the great beyond, Marcus is a new man and not very happy when his wife, Theresa (Tasha Smith), has trashed all the salty snacks and turned vegetarian to support him in his recovery.

‘The Acolyte’ series review: A ripping thriller from the galaxy far, far away

Then it is time for the bad boys to ride again (forget Marcus’ dickey heart), when their dead captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano) is accused of being crooked and accepting money from the cartels. In a message from beyond the grave, Conrad tells Mike and Marcus that there is someone dirty within the police. The two decide to investigate further and clear the Captain’s name.

Kelly (Vanessa Hudgens), Dorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Rita (Paola Núñez) from the Miami Police Department and US Marshall Judy (Rhea Seehorn), who is Conrad’s daughter, are also in the hunt for truth. Lockwood (Ioan Gruffudd) is running for mayor and Rita’s latest boyfriend. Mike’s son, Armando (Jacob Scipio), who is in jail for killing Conrad, holds a crucial bit of evidence. And there is an Army ranger, McGrath (Eric Dane) whose teeth-gnashing sneers mark him out to be a truly horrid chap.

‘Atlas’ movie review: Jennifer Lopez gamely carries this middling actioner on her shapely shoulders

Smith and Lawrence’s riffing is fun up to a point, especially the bit about Smith being a donkey in his last birth. It however, quickly becomes stale and there are those slaps, which will bring back horrid memories of the Oscar slap-gate. The video game shoot ‘em up style of the action sequences captures the eye as do the jolly crocs, but then soon enough, your mind wanders to the action sequences in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which were much more edge-of-the-pants and a whole sight more thrilling.

It is time for the franchise, which started almost 30 years ago (1995 to be precise) directed by Michael Bay, who has a cameo in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, to be laid to rest in peace or pieces — the choice is in the Hollywood bean counters’ hands.  

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is currently running in theatres

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.