Backstreet Boys perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise: reports

Videos of international pop band Backstreet Boys seemingly performing at the second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, on a luxury cruise liner, have surfaced online. The Ambanis with their posse of high-profile guests are sailing from Italy to the south of France.

A video posted by a user on Reddit shows Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson performing to an ecstatic crowd.

The Backstreet Boys, in 2023, had performed at the Jio Gardens in Mumbai followed by a show in Delhi. It was their first trip to India after 13 years.

According to reports, other international acts like Katy Perry and Shakira are also rumoured to performed at the pre-wedding bash.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12.

Earlier this week, several Bollywood stars flew to Italy to join the second round of pre-wedding festivities. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and filmmaker Karan Johar were photographed at Mumbai airport leaving for the celebrations.

The Ambanis had earlier hosted a lavish pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, attended by the who’s who of the world.