ADVERTISEMENT

Backstreet Boys arrive in Mumbai ahead of concert, receive warm Bollywood-style welcome

May 03, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

On Instagram, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter shared a video of their hotel staff staging a Bollywood-style welcome dance for the group

The Hindu Bureau

Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai ahead of Jio World Garden performance

American vocal group and pop royalty Backstreet Boys arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of their DNA World Tour Concert at Jio World Garden on May 4.

ALSO READ
Backstreet Boys return to India after 13 years with ‘DNA World Tour’

On Instagram, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter shared a video of their hotel staff staging a Bollywood-style welcome dance for the group. “What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world,” a delighted Carter wrote.

Celebrating thirty years in the music industry, Backstreet Boys are currently touring the world for their 2019 studio album, DNA. They will be performing in Mumbai on May 4 followed by another concert at Airia Mall in Gurugram, NCR on May 5.

ALSO READ
CKay talks about his viral TikTok hit, ‘Love Nwantiti’ and love for Indian movies

Known for 90s hits like ‘As Long as You Love Me’, ‘Quit Playing Games’ and ‘I Want It That Way’, Backstreet Boys last toured India 13 years ago. Members Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson began their DNA world tour in 2019. However, the tour was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had to be rescheduled to 2022 and 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US