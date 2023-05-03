Backstreet Boys arrive in Mumbai ahead of concert, receive warm Bollywood-style welcome

May 03, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

American vocal group and pop royalty Backstreet Boys arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of their DNA World Tour Concert at Jio World Garden on May 4.

On Instagram, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter shared a video of their hotel staff staging a Bollywood-style welcome dance for the group. “What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world,” a delighted Carter wrote.

Celebrating thirty years in the music industry, Backstreet Boys are currently touring the world for their 2019 studio album, DNA. They will be performing in Mumbai on May 4 followed by another concert at Airia Mall in Gurugram, NCR on May 5.

Known for 90s hits like ‘As Long as You Love Me’, ‘Quit Playing Games’ and ‘I Want It That Way’, Backstreet Boys last toured India 13 years ago. Members Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson began their DNA world tour in 2019. However, the tour was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had to be rescheduled to 2022 and 2023.