ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bachelor Party’ trailer: Diganth and Yogi starrer promises a fun ride

January 17, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The Kannada film, directed by debutant Abhijit Mahesh and produced by Rakshit Shetty, will hit the screens on January 26.

The Hindu Bureau

Diganth and Yogi in ‘Bachelor Party’. | Photo Credit: Paramvah Studios/YouTube

Trailer for Bachelor Party, produced by Rakshit Shetty and directed by Abhijit Mahesh, is out. The Kannada film, starring Diganth, Yogi, Achyuth Kumar and Siri Ravikumar, will hit the screens on January 26.

ALSO READ
Tharun Sudhir interview: On the success of ‘Kaatera’ and striking a hit combination with Darshan

The film promises a fun ride based on the misadventures of the characters played by Diganth, Yogi and Achyuth. The film’s story unfolds in Bangkok. Bachelor Party The film has drawn comparisons with Hollywood’s 2009 blockbuster Hangover.

Abhijit Mahesh, who was one of the writers for Rakshit’s big projects such as Kirik Party, and Avanne Srimannarayana, is turning director with this movie. Arvind Kashyap is the cinematographer while Arjun Ram is the music composer. Abhishek M is the editor.

ALSO READ:KRG Studios collaborates with TVF for a film

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rakshit’s Paramvah Studios has Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali and Mithya lined up for release. Meanwhile, Diganth is part of upcoming projects such as Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, and Powder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US