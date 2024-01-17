‘Bachelor Party’ trailer: Diganth and Yogi starrer promises a fun ride

January 17, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Trailer for Bachelor Party, produced by Rakshit Shetty and directed by Abhijit Mahesh, is out. The Kannada film, starring Diganth, Yogi, Achyuth Kumar and Siri Ravikumar, will hit the screens on January 26.

The film promises a fun ride based on the misadventures of the characters played by Diganth, Yogi and Achyuth. The film’s story unfolds in Bangkok. Bachelor Party The film has drawn comparisons with Hollywood’s 2009 blockbuster Hangover.

Abhijit Mahesh, who was one of the writers for Rakshit’s big projects such as Kirik Party, and Avanne Srimannarayana, is turning director with this movie. Arvind Kashyap is the cinematographer while Arjun Ram is the music composer. Abhishek M is the editor.

ALSO READ:KRG Studios collaborates with TVF for a film

ADVERTISEMENT

Rakshit’s Paramvah Studios has Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali and Mithya lined up for release. Meanwhile, Diganth is part of upcoming projects such as Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, and Powder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.