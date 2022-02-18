‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer: Akshay Kumar stars in a gangster ‘film within a film’

A still from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

February 18, 2022 13:19 IST

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film’s cast also includes Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi among others

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s next film Bachchhan Paandey has been released.

Here is the official synopsis of the film: “Myra Devekar is an aspiring director is given a task by him to come up with a gripping gangster biopic flick. She decides to make a biopic on a real-life gangster! Satisfying the producers need for commercialism and her hunger for making a realistic film. Her extensive research only leads to one name, the most menacing, one-eyed ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ of Baghwa. Myra tries her best to find out about him, with the help of an old friend, to develop a film script, but fails miserably in all her attempts. When she finally gets the chance to gain an insight into Bachchhan’s life, she ends up getting caught by Bachchhan Paandey. What happens next in this twist of tales takes us on a roller coaster ride.”

Bachchhan Paandey, which is touted to be inspired from Tamil film Jigarthanda, is set to release on March 18, 2022.