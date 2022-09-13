‘Babylon’ trailer: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie on a wild trip to 1920s Hollywood

The Hindu Bureau September 13, 2022 20:48 IST

‘Babylon’ will release in US theatres on December 25 and will release worldwide on January 6

A still from the film | Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

‘Babylon’ will release in US theatres on December 25 and will release worldwide on January 6

The trailer of Oscar winner Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Hollywood period drama Babylon was released by the makers today online, hours after it was showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film boasts a huge star cast that includes Olivia Wilde, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Samara Weaving, Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, P.J. Byrne, Spike Jonze, Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Max Minghella. The trailer shows Pitt as a Hollywood star and Robbie as a budding Hollywood actor who snorts drugs and causes mayhem. “Set in 1920s Los Angeles, the film tells a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood,” reads the synopsis of the film. Babylon will release in US theatres on December 25 and will release worldwide on January 6.



Our code of editorial values