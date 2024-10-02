GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Babygirl’ trailer: Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson’s sultry, illicit affair

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival to strong reviews, earning a seven-minute standing ovation and the Volpi Cup prize for Kidman

Published - October 02, 2024 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in a still from ‘Babygirl’

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in a still from ‘Babygirl’ | Photo Credit: A24

The trailer for Babygirl, the upcoming erotic thriller from director Halina Reijn, has arrived, teasing an intense and provocative romance between Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson. Kidman stars as Romy, a high-powered CEO who becomes entangled in a dangerously seductive affair with her young intern Samuel, played by Dickinson.

‘The Perfect Couple’ series review: Nicole Kidman presides over this stylish, superficial murder mystery

The trailer hints at a game of power and control between the two characters, with Samuel telling Romy, “I think you like to be told what to do,” setting the tone for their complex and forbidden relationship. As their passion escalates, the film explores the blurred lines between desire and dominance, as well as the personal and professional risks Romy faces.

The film, produced by A24, also stars Antonio Banderas as Romy’s husband, whose presence further complicates her unraveling double life.

Venice 2024: Pedro Almodovar’s ‘The Room Next Door’ bags Venice Golden Lion as Nicole Kidman takes home the Volpi Cup

Babygirl premiered at the Venice Film Festival to strong reviews, earning a seven-minute standing ovation and the Volpi Cup prize for Kidman. Kidman has described the film as “very freeing,” emphasizing its exploration of themes like sex, desire, and power. “It’s about secrets, it’s about marriage, it’s about truth, power, consent,” she explained, adding that the female perspective in the storytelling made the project particularly unique.

Published - October 02, 2024 11:56 am IST

