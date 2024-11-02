GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Baby John’ taster cut: Varun Dhawan in action-hero mode in Atlee’s film

Co-produced by Atlee and starring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, ‘Baby John’ will hit the screens on Christmas, 2024

Updated - November 02, 2024 12:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Varun Dhawan in ‘Baby John’.

Varun Dhawan in ‘Baby John’. | Photo Credit: @varundvn/Instagram

The much-anticipated Baby John taster cut, starring Varun Dhawan, has been released and is now playing in the theatres. The digital release is set for November 04, 2024.

Interview | Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on what’s cooking in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ 

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film’s new motion poster was unveiled on November 02, 2024, with the announcement of taster cut going live. The ‘taster cut’ presents Varun Dhawan in action-hero mode. The Bhediya actor is seen sporting multiple looks, including a long-haired one and another in a khakhi uniform.

The taster cut is paired with Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the theatres. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ:Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ to come out on Christmas, 2024

The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff. Baby John is the official remake of Atlee’s Theri, starring Vijay. Varun Dhawan will soon be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the series Citadel: Honey Bunnyand in the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Published - November 02, 2024 12:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

