‘Baby John’ taster cut out: Varun Dhawan in bone-crunching mass mode

Varun Dhawan gets into action mode in the ‘taster cut’ of Baby John. The much-awaited teaser has been released online after playing in theatres over the Diwali weekend.

Baby John is an action film directed by Kalees and backed by Atlee. The film is the official Hindi remake of Theri (2016), Atlee’s Tamil action thriller film featuring Vijay.

In Baby John, high on Atlee-esque action design and shifting identities, Dhawan plays an ex-cop who goes into hiding to raise his daughter. He assumes a new look and an alias - Baby John. Keerthy Suresh portrays the role of Dhawan’s wife. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav, and Jackie Shroff’s as its long-haired antagonist. “Salute... salute karna zaruri hai,” he says.

Atlee made his Hindi directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan-led blockbuster Jawan in 2023. Atlee’s wife, Priya Atlee, has co-produced Baby John under their banner A for Apple Productions.

Baby John’s teaser is attached in cinemas with the Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

With music by S Thaman, the film is slated for release this Christmas (December 25). It is produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions.