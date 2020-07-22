‘Baby Day’s Out’, ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ among 100-odd titles added to Disney+Hotstar

‘Baby Day’s Out’ and ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

22 July 2020 16:48 IST

Several Hollywood feel-good classics have come to the platform this month, including nostalgic movie franchises and animated classics

Disney+ Hotstar Premium has added over 100 Hollywood feel-good classics this month to its content library: from family favourites like Baby’s Day Out, Mrs. Doubtfire and the entire original Dr. Dolittle movie franchise; to classical animation movies like 101 Dalmatians and Anastasia; titles from evergreen franchises including Ice Age and Marvel, popular teenage drama Buffy: The Vampire Slayer and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen; and more.

Here is a list of titles that the platform has added in July:

Animal Kingdom

101 Dalmatians, George Of The Jungle, Tarzan And Jane, Tarzan II, Bambi II, Doctor Dolittle, Doctor Dolittle 2, Dr. Dolittle 3, Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts

101 Dalmations

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas, Ice Age: The Great Egg Scapade, The Lion King, Land and the tramp, The Fox and The Hound 2, The Lion King ll: Simba’s Pride, Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure

Magical Stories

Bedtime Stories, Aladdin And The King Of Thieves, Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest, Cinderella: Dreams come true, Cinderella III: A Twist in Time, Beauty and the Beast: An Enchanted Christmas

A Troll in the Central Park, Fern Gully: The Magical Rescue, Jingle All the Way, Jingle All The Way 2, Strange Magic, Thumbelina

Jingle All the Way

Tinker Bell, Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue, Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast, Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure, The Hunchback of Notre dame 2, Peter Pan: Return to Never Land

Nostalgia

Mrs. Doubtfire, Baby’s Day Out, The Sound of Music, Dunston Checks In, The Three Musketeers, Toy Story That Time Forgot, Toy Story of Terror

Dunston Checks In

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World, Anastasia, Edward Scissorhands, Amelia, Say Anything, Hope Floats, Oklahoma!, Into The Woods, Tomorrowland

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, Sky High, Tooth Fairy, Ice Princess, Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop!, Because of Winn-Dixie, Flicka, Flicka 3, Breaking Away

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog, Glee: The Concert Movie, Like Mike, Like Mike 2, Drum Line, From Justin to Kelly, Santa Claus 2, Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus

Big, The Big Year, Around the world in 80 days, The Sandlot, The Sandlot 2, The Sandlot: Heading Home, Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade, Miracle on 34th Street, Miracle on 34th Street 2, Rookie of the Year, Super Buddies

From the land of Adventures

Dinosaur, Pooh’s Grand Adventure, The Journey To The Center Of The Earth, Treasure Planet, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Atlantis Milo’s Return

Marvels Heroes United: Iron Man & Captain America, Marvels Heroes United: Iron Man & Hulk, Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell, Horton Hears A Who, Mars Needs Moms, Stitch! The Movie, Lilo and Stitch 2

Stitch! The Movie

Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year, Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Gulliver’s Travels, An Extremely Goofy Movie, Mickey’s once upon a Christmas, Kronk’s New Groove, Mulan ll