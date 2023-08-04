Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla’s film ‘Friday Night Plan’ teaser unveiled

August 04, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

Makers of the upcoming film Friday Night Plan on Friday unveiled the official teaser. Streaming site Netflix shared the teaser on social media.

Starring actors Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana and Ninad Kamat, the film is all set to stream on Netflix from September 1. The film also features Juhi Chawla in a special appearance role.

In the movie, Babil Khan plays the nerdy older brother, and his character’s partner-in-crime is his mischievous younger brother, portrayed brilliantly by Amrith Jayan. Together, they are the ultimate duo, ready to conquer the coolest, most happening party of the year, says an official description of the film. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani from Excel Entertainment have bankrolled the film. Vatsal Neelakantan is the director.

